Maui Sound Healing Helps Relieves Stress

Its National Stress Awareness Day and to celebrate we invited Rasa Priya and Sarah Sundari from Maui Sound Healing on the show. Rasa and Sarah have worked in the healing arts for over 30 years. They blend a variety of ancient sound practices, mantras, chants, shamanic invocations and instruments from around the world in order to create a unique meditative sound journey.

Benefits of sound healing are unique and highly individual. It depends on where the listener is internally situated. For some, sound healing can be helpful with learning how to meditate and focus. For others it can provide a sense of deep relaxation and wellness. For those already on a spiritual path, sound healing can be great for chakra balance, shadow work, mindfulness and self-awareness.

To learn more about the benefits of healing on stress, visit mauisoundhealing.com