Massage Envy Skincare Treatments to Do Now

Honolulu (KHON2) – Massage Envy Hawaii has new skincare and acne treatments that can help you take care of any issues you might see from wearing a face mask.

Manager Kanoe Woo talked to Living808 about a collaboration with Proactiv on facials that include professional strength Proactiv and home care and long-term skin maintenance with the Proactiv+ 3-Step system.

Massage Envy Hawaii has 11,000 members and is looking to hire more therapists to meet service demands.

Massage Envy has enhanced steps to keep members safe for their massage, facial, and stretching services.

Text Massage to 808-425-9755 <tel:808-425-9755> now to set your appointment!

Massage Envy has four locations on Oahu and one on Maui.

