Massage Envy Hawaii Enhances Safety

Honolulu (KHON2) – Massage Envy Hawaii is back open, seeing members with enhanced safety measures in place for appointments.

Manager Kanoe Woo explained to Living808 what additional steps are being taken for clients who come in for massage, facial, and stretching services.

With more time spent in the sun this summer, taking care of your skin is even more important.

Text Massage to 808-425-9755 now to set your appointment!

Massage Envy has four locations on Oahu and one on Maui.

Visit online at http://massageenvy.com