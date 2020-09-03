Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children Receives National Make-A-Wish Award

While so much of life has seemingly come to a halt these past few months, illness is one thing that does not get put on pause. Make-A-Wish Hawaii is thanking the many doctors and medical professionals who are continuing to make wishes possible for local children battling critical illnesses.

With the help of medical partners like Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is still granting non-travel wishes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as those to have therapy equipment, play spaces, and a cell phone to call family from the hospital.

The organization has had a longstanding partnership with Kapi’olani. In 2019, the hospital referred 64 percent of local wish children from across the islands. Last year, Kapi’olani also made Make-A-Wish history by becoming the first hospital in the nation to include Make-A-Wish as its sole topic of discussion in a Grand Rounds presentation. Dr. Jessica Kosut, a pediatric specialist at Kapi’olani, co-led the presentation and discussed research on the role of a wish in a child’s medical journey with her peers. Make-A-Wish America recognized Kapi’olani’s efforts by awarding the hospital the Make-A-Wish Healthcare Partner Engagement Award at the national Make-A-Wish conference in Arizona last fall.

Dr. Kosut joined us for a virtual interview alongside Kari Bogner, director of mission delivery at Make-A-Wish Hawaii, to talk about the award, the impact of a wish and how to refer eligible children.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Hawaii or make a referral, visit http://hawaii.wish.org.