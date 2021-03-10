Inside Out: The Benefits of Hiring a Life Coach

Honolulu (KHON2) – Make moves to live your best life with the help of your own life coach.

A life coach is a type of wellness professional who helps people make progress in everything from relationships, to careers to day-to-day lives by identifying obstacles, how to overcome them and make the most of unique skills, gifts and strengths.

Life coaches help people bridge the gap between their current circumstances and the life they’d like to lead.

· Better balance in work / personal life

· Overcome of long-held fears and anxieties

· Enhanced creativity

· Greater financial security

· Improved communication and social skill

· More satisfying life at workplace

· Stronger relationships with friends and family

Coaches can help people with various categories including:

· Health and wellness

· Dating and relationships

· Diet, fitness Business, leadership

· Career

· Divorces

· Family life

· Financials

· Mental health

· Spirituality

· Sports

Therapists and other mental health professionals focus on healing, treating mental health conditions, and helping people work through trauma and other issues from their past. Life coaches cannot treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders, addiction, or any other mental health condition.

Tahiti notes that there’s a difference between a Life Coach and a Therapist. In her words, “Therapists and other mental health professionals focus on healing, treating mental health conditions, and helping people work through trauma and other issues from their past. Life coaches cannot treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders, addiction, or any other mental health condition.”

You can follow Tahiti for more life coaching advice.

Social Media Handles: @tahitihuetter / @alohafri

Website: alohafri.com

