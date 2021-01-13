Inside Out: New Year Resilience Over Resolutions

Honolulu (KHON2) – This new year, you can be gentle with yourself by focusing on resilience, not resolutions, says Aloha Friday Agency Founder Tahiti Huetter.

For our latest edition of “Inside Out” on Living808, we talked about personal resilience. It starts with the importance of awareness, self care, and routines such as moving / exercise for stress relief and to be stronger,, eating better to feel better rather than being weight loss motivated, and emotional awareness.

Some of Tahiti’s tips to reach our goals without getting burnt out? Slow down! Each year around this time were often looking for quick fixes, but instead what if we focused on the bigger picture and “soft changes” rather than total system resets and more restrictive resolutions such as dry January, diet changes / cleanses, and “reboots.”

“We are all motivated by different things, but beating yourself up or holding yourself to some impossible standard is not only destructive but exhausting,” explains Tahiti. “Be compassionate, allow acceptance on all facets of your life, and allow yourself to fail or try again.”

As for businesses, pivoting has been the priority. “We were all hit hard last year financially, I mean other than maybe the Lysol brand, it was a tough year,” adds Tahiti. “ I think we have to start looking at “success” differently and be open to measuring our wins in a different light. I am actually pretty excited because although last year financially was really hard on my business, Aloha Friday Agency, it helped me see what areas my business needed attention.”

Tahit’s tips? Pivot or redirect your original plan and be solution based versus doubtful.

“Nothing is usually fixed overnight,” she stresses. “Redefine what success means. Stop comparing Which I why it’s so important again to give yourself that compassion and to set yourself up with solid routines and rituals that support both your work and your life. Learn, be flexible and willing to put in extra work to make a breakthrough. Resilience is a mindset, it’s in your daily thoughts and habits.”

