Inside Honolulu Magazine’s Top Doctors Issue

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Magazine is out with its annual Top Doctors issue, which lists 540 top physicians in 64 specialties as well as a feature on infectious disease specialists and fall fashions.

Living808 chatted with Editorial Director Christi Young about what’s inside the pages of the September issue and what it took to put together the publication given challenges of the pandemic.

Aside from the medical stories, style is spotlighted with the fashion world focusing on stories of hope, happiness and the return of bubble hems.

The September issue can be found at supermarkets or you can also purchase it online at: https://shop.honolulumagazine.com/

Living808 is a media partner of Honolulu Magazine and will spotlight winners from the Best of Honolulu Magazine issue on future episodes of Living808.