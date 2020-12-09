In Sickness & In Health: Warning Signs You Should See a Urologist

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our latest edition of “In Sickness & In Health” with Adventist Health Castle, we focused on Urology and some common red flags.

Urologists are surgeons that specialize in disorders of the urinary tract. “This includes both benign and cancerous condition of the kidneys, bladder, prostate, urethra, and male genitalia,” explains Dr. Kenneth Witmer, Adventist Health Castle Urologist. “In other words, we manage the health of the plumbing that allows us all to “shi shi.” There is no other medical specialty that combines the use of medicine, surgery, and technology for patient management like Urology does.”

Men most commonly start seeing a Urologist for bothersome urinary symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate gland, such as slow urinary stream, daytime or nighttime urinary frequency, difficulty urinating. Dr. Witmer adds, “Alternatively, you may see me for kidney stones, blood in the urine, testicular pain, cancer of the genitourinary tract, and other sexual health concerns such as difficulty with erections.”

It is false that urologists only see men. “Believe it or not – Urologists are not just doctors for men,” stresses Witmer. “Common reasons for women to see a Urologist include recurrent UTIs, kidney stones, bothersome urinary symptoms associated with urine leakage or overactive bladder. They may also see me for cancers of the kidneys or bladder.”

Some red flags that men and women should watch for, according to Dr. Witmer? “Visible blood in the urine is the most common way that Urologists find cancers of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder,” he advises. “This should never be ignored and requires an evaluation by a physician.”

In addition, dehydration is exceedingly common in tropical climates, such as Hawaii. Dehydration increases the rate of UTIs and kidney stones, and it also is likely to worsen constipation, which can lead to an increase in urinary symptoms. The best defense? Carry around a water bottle and drink throughout the day.

Also, Witmer strongly recommends that men undergo screening for prostate cancer between the ages of 55 and 70 as these are the men that are likely to have the most benefit from early detection and treatment of prostate cancer. Ask your primary care physician about this at your next appointment.



