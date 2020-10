Adventist Health Castle is making it easier for you to get a flu shot this “sick season.”

Flu shots will be provided until October 24 or while supplies last.

Hours are Sundays from 11:00am – 4:00pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:00pm – 6:00pm. All you’ll need to bring with you is an insurance card and some form of identification.



For more information visit adventisthealthcastle.org