Hurricane Awareness: Pharmacare Hawaii

Pharmacare Hawaii joined Living808 for Hurricane Awareness week with some important tips during this storm season. President and CEO Byron Yoshino said that making copies of prescriptions, insurance cards, immunization record and other important health information is vital. Making a digital backup in case of flooding or roof damage is a great way to keep the documents safe.

Another big question was what if the power goes out and you need to refrigerate insulin. Yoshino answers that and gave another great tip for those in need of prescriptions.

If you need questions answered or more information about Pharmacare, visit them online at http://pharmacarehawaii.com