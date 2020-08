Pamela Foster, Registered Nurse and President of AED Institute of America, Inc. is also the AED Coordinator for State of Hawaii DOT-A AED Program. She has some valuable information during a time of emergency during a storm and what to know about CPR and the AED unit itself.

For information on an AED unit, learning CPR and more, contact Pamela at 808.440.8988 or online at http://aedinstitute.com