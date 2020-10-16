How Hawai’i Behavioral Health Meets the Needs of Hawaii’s Youth and Families

Hawai’i Behavioral Health was created in 1993 to develop a system of integrated services to meet the needs of Hawaii’s youth and families.

HBH has about 350 therapists and paraprofessionals working across Oahu, BI, Maui, and Kauai. They provide Applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services in school, at home, and in the clinic setting.

For example, the LEAP program is designed to provide clients with the opportunity to access intensive applied behavioral analysis services in a center-based setting.

The goal is to improve the skills of learners and assist them in preparing for their transition to elementary education.

There are other programs and information that may interest you so we recommend visiting hibh.org