Hele Fitness Provides Workout Equipment Into Homes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hele Fitness is keeping Hawaii residents fit and healthy with top-rated workout equipment.

Rooted from the work ethics of Hawaiian warriors, Hele Fitness is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art at home gym equipment to businesses and consumers to help achieve their fitness goals.

“The ancient Hawaiian Warriors, known as Na Koa were a powerful force, drawing strength from their mana to carry them through training and battle. We honor Na Koa through modern training methods- helping people overcome their daily battles, unlocking self-belief, empowerment and confidence in one’s individuality. Through this process we build an empowered community of individuals creating a healthier Hawaii,” says Brook Emanuel, co-founder of Hele Fitness.

With a strong foundation for their business, Hele Fitness offers programming and the most popular at home gym equipment for those wanting to begin or upgrade their fitness lifestyle.

Emanuel says, “We build programming for our soldiers and first responders, designed specifically for ‘readiness’ optimization. In addition, we have some of Hawaii’s top athletes and coaches transferring their knowledge to performance in a broad scope of health and fitness. For those wanting to take their programming to the next level, we sell weights, racks, rigs, plates and more.”

In addition to being involved with some of Hawaii’s top athletes, Hele Fitness is involved within the local community, offering a fitness challenge for a good cause.

“We partnered up with Dream House Ewa Beach. This challenge is open to those who are willing to do a 5 week fitness challenge with our trainers. The goal is to get fit, and to raise money for dream house Ewa Beach, the newest public charter school,” says Emanuel.

Those wanting to learn more about the equipment Hele Fitness offers, as well as other challenges are encouraged to download the Hele Fitness app or visit their website.

WEBSITE:

www.HeleFitness.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @HeleFitnessHQ