Hawaii School Of Dental Arts Offers Student Specials for 15th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii School Of Dental Arts celebrates 15 years of teaching dentistry with some new offers for those interested in the industry.

Kelsey Poaha, Director & Instructor says the goal from the start has been to teach the art of dentistry and what it takes to run a practice.

There are two programs: a Chairside Assistant program and Dental Office Administration.

The school is on Oahu and Hawaii Island and is currently working with Hanalima and Alu Like Inc. to provide financial assistance to qualified students.

To encourage more applicants in celebration of its 15th anniversary, the school is offering students who enroll in both courses a 15% discount.

Website: hawaiischooldentalarts.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: @ Hawaii School of Dental Arts, LLC

IG: @hawaiischoolofdentalarts

Hawaii School Of Dental Arts

(808) 941-2277