Hawaii Residents Now Can Have A Part of Hele Fitness

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hele Fitness welcomes more workout enthusiasts to their company through a new program.

Hele Fitness has been around Hawaii for years, providing residents with state of the art equipment to help gym goers get into shape.

“Hele Fitness represents the innate connection to the warrior spirit that resides within each of us. The ancient Hawaiian Warriors, known as Na Koa were a powerful force, drawing strength from their Mana (life force) to carry them through training and battle,” says Brook Emmanuel, owner of Hele Fitness.

In addition to offering state of the art gym equipment, Hele Fitness offers programs that help residents get into shape, while supporting local organizations.

Emmanuel says “We partnered up with Dream House Ewa Beach. This challenge is open to those who are willing to do a 5 week fitness challenge with our trainers. The goal is to get fit, and to raise money for dream house Ewa Beach. We raised over $3k for DreamHouse via the fitness challenge on our app.”

With multiple programs, and many members a part of Hele Fitness, the local company is now offering residents and companies to have a share of their business.

“We launched an investment opportunity on WeFunder which is a crowdfunding platform that connects investors and companies. It’s important for us as a business to keep our community involved and as such wanted to raise capital in a manner that would give everyone access,” says Emmanuel.

Those looking to learn more about Hele Fitness, including investment opportunities are encouraged to reach out to Emmanuel and his company via their website.

WEBSITE:

www.HeleFitness.com

INSTAGRAM:

@HeleFitnessHQ