The Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center serves Hawai’i communities by reducing the harm and fighting the stigma of HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, and poverty in our community.

The focus us on those disproportionately affected by social health issues. The Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center fosters health, wellness, and systemic change in Hawaii and throughout the Pacific using services and education.

For more information visit hhhrc.org