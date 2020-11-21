Hawaii Behavioral Health provides treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Honolulu (KHON2)- The motto of Hawaii Behavioral Health is “E Hānai i Nā Keiki”, “to lovingly nurture a child emotionally, intellectually, physically, and spiritually.
The organization was created in 1993 to develop a system of integrated services to meet the needs of Hawaii’s youth and families through innovative, culturally relevant, and best practices. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of children and families in Hawaii by demonstrating excellence in delivery of social, education, and behavioral health services.
The Hawaii Behavioral Health clinical team is dedicated in providing the best treatment practices for their clients. Their service professionals are trained in a variety of treatment interventions and behavioral strategies, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).
ABA focuses on the principles that explain how learning takes place. Some of those are positive reinforcement, teaching in small steps, prompting, and repeated practice. Through decades of research, the field of behavior analysis has developed many techniques for increasing useful behaviors and reducing those that may cause harm or interfere with learning. ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) is the use of these techniques and principles to bring about meaningful and positive change in behavior.
Hawaii Behavioral Health’s branches on the four major islands offer ABA services. Our program serves children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and their families at home, at after-school programs, or at our clinics. Services can include one-to-one learning opportunities, as well as social skills groups.
They accept insurance for ABA services from the following companies:
- Aloha Care
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Ohana Health Plan
- Tri Care – only Oahu
- United Health Care (UHC)
- United Health Alliance (UHA)
A Licensed Board Certified Behavior Analyst (LBA) leads a Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT) and the family by creating a program to improve skills across settings. On Oahu, Hawaii Behavioral Health offers free informational sessions called “Accessing Autism Services: Luke’s Law” on the new legislation.
You can learn more about Hawaii Behavioral Health at http://hibh.org/ or by contacting your nearest office.
OAHU OFFICE
1330 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite 1
Honolulu, HI 96814
808.585.1424
email: oahu@hibh.org
BIG ISLAND OFFICE
69 Railroad Ave, Suite A3
Hilo, HI 96720
808.935.7949
email: hilo@hibh.org
BIG ISLAND OFFICE
5-1279 Kawaihae Rd, Ste 201
Waimea, HI 96743
808.887.0747
email: waimea@hibh.org
KAUAI OFFICE
3-3122 Kuhio Hwy, Suite A15
Lihue, HI 96766
808.246.9102
email: kauai@hibh.org
MAUI OFFICE
270 Waiehu Beach Rd, Suite 214
Wailuku, HI 96793
808.242.7294
email: maui@hibh.org
website: http://hibh.org