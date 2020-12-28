Hawaii Behavioral Health Offers Services to Those With Intellectual Disabilities

Honolulu (KHON2) – Since 1993 Hawaii Behavioral Health has been helping local families meet their health needs through innovative, culturally relevant, best practices.

The mission of Hawaii Behavioral Health is to improve the health and well being of children and families in Hawaii through social, education and behavioral health services.

“We have excellent staff certified and professionally trained to deliver the best health services to families and individuals, allowing them to serve our ‘ohana at an exceptional level,” says Ronda Makue, Leap Services.

Hawaii Behavioral Health’s branches on the four major islands offer applied behavior analysis (ABA) services. A program which offers help to families and individuals dealing with autism.

Makue says, “This program is designed to serve children with ASD and their families at home, at after-school programs, or at our clinics. We include one-to-one learning opportunities, as well as social skills groups.”

In addition, Hawaii Behavioral Health is opening the opportunity to those looking to bring their skills and talents to the team.

“We are looking for individuals looking to make a difference in the lives of kids and adults when it comes to their health. We offer opportunities in all levels, whether it be entry level, to working with therapists, there is something for everyone wanting to join our team to help better the lives for these families,” says Peter Roozen, Head of HR at Hawaii Behavioral Health.

Those interested in taking advantage of the services, as well as employment opportunities at Hawaii Behavioral Health is encouraged to learn more online.