Flexx Fitness Hawaii becomes first outdoor gym in the state

Honolulu (KHON2) – Flexx Fitness Hawaii opened its courtyard to offer gym go-ers a place to workout, in respect to CDC guidelines.

Since opening its doors a month ago, Flexx Fitness Hawaii has now become Hawaii’s only outdoor fitness facility, motivating people to stay healthy in light of everything going on.

“We opened our doors about a month ago, after the first shutdown, but since the second shutdown happened, we decided to move everything outside, now we have all our gym equipment in the Dole Cannery Courtyard,” says Debbie Faildo, co-owner of Flexx Fitness Hawaii.

For those being out of the gym for the past few months, Faildo feels that getting back into a healthy lifestyle could be a challenge.

Faildo says, “Whether you are new to the gym or you have been working out for years, we welcome everyone to Flexx Fitness Hawaii. We even offer personal training if you feel like you need a good jump start.”

With the stay-at-home order in place, Flexx Fitness Hawaii has become a sanctuary for everyone to de-stress physically and mentally, something Faildo highly recommends.

“The gym is a place for people to come and workout, but if anything, a place to help with your mental health. I can’t tell you the amount of people that came up to me, and told me how depressed they were, since gyms have been closed,” says Faildo.

Flexx Fitness Hawaii is now open for business with all employees and members respecting the CDC guidelines.

WEBSITE :

www.FlexxFitnessHawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @FlexxFitnessHawaii