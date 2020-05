Following the Civil War, Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. General John Logan called for a day of remembrance, for all of the lives that were lost during the Civil War, which to date, maintains the highest American casualty total of any conflict. As the years progressed and lives were lost due to other conflicts, Decoration Day gradually became known as Memorial Day, and Memorial Day officially became an American holiday in 1971. The holiday is celebrated on the last Monday of the month of May and is now meant to honor the men and women whose lives were lost while serving in the United States military.

Memorial Day is now celebrated to commemorate all American military personnel who died while serving in any of the wars. While many enjoy the day off that Memorial Day brings and gather together for BBQs and a time of rest and relaxation, the holiday is really meant to highlight and honor the sacrifices that were made for the freedoms that we enjoy. This is why we celebrate.