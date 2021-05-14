Fitness Friday: Ed Juan’s Bodybuilding Transformation

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fitness Friday captured the amazing transformation of Grammy nominee Ed Juan of Nā Wai ‘Ehā for his first bodybuilding competition.

The talented Hawaiian music artist started working out and eating better last year, and then accepted the challenge to compete in his first event, The Ikaika Classic Maui Classic 2021.

He ended up winning three awards for men’s physique, placing 1st in Novice Class A, 1st Open Class A, and 1st Overall Novice.

Ed credits trusting the programming, putting the work in and having the right coach, Bolo Built Fitness.

He admits to getting hangry, but says it was all worth it. After the competition, he had a Snickers waiting for him and says it tasted amazing. He looks forward to getting back to training fo this next competition, after the high of completing his first.

You can follow his fitness journey on social media.

IG: _juanted

Website: bolobuiltfitness.com