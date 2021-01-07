Eye Health & Better Vision in 2021

Living808 welcomed Dr. Hugo Higa to the show to talk about some important issues regarding eyesight and taking better care of your eyes.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to have annual eye exams. If you have not had one in a while, make 2021 the year you restart this very important habit. Annual eye exams are an important part of preventive health care. Itʻs crucial to preserve your vision and diagnose and treat any eye diseases and disorders early, like dry eye, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, etc. “ And during the pandemic weʻre spending more time than ever in front of our computer screens – working from home, remote learning with our children, and just staying at home watching movies and going online to keep in touch with friends and family. Dr Higa has outlined some great tips to help.

1. Make sure you have the correct Rx for your glasses/contacts.

2. Take “eye breaks” every 20-30 minutes.

3. Keep artificial tears handy.

4. If you can, invest in a larger monitor or use enlarged fonts on your computer or phone.

5. Prolonged exposure to blue light from digital devices could also lead to eye strain, headaches, and even affect your sleep. If this is an issue for you, there are blue light glasses which may help. Smartphones also have a blue light filter on their display mode.

6. Not just bright blue light, but also reading or working in too low light can lead to eye strain, as well, so make sure your lighting is adequate to your task.

To schedule your eye exam call 808-947-2020 or visit the offices in the Pan Am Bldg, at Pali Momi in Aiea, and the Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center once a month.