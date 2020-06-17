Massage Envy Is Open & Hiring

Honolulu (KHON2) – Massage Envy is looking to add massage therapists now that it’s back open, with enhanced safety measures in place for appointments.

Manager Kanoe Woo explained to Living808 what additional steps are being taken for clients who come in for massage, facial, and stretching services.

ME froze memberships while its five Hawaii locations were closed and now staff look forward to getting members in for their “make up” appointments.

Massage Envy has four locations on Oahu and one on Maui.

