Envy You: 5 Beauty Sleep Boosters

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our latest edition of Envy You, Living808 shares five ways to boost your beauty sleep.

Tip 1: Silk Pillowcases are becoming more and more popular thanks to their incredible skincare benefits. Their fibers are gentle on the skin and hair and have anti-aging benefits… reducing wrinkles and preventing acne.

Tip 2: Create a relaxed environment by lighting a candle half an hour before getting into bed, as this will give it enough time to release its essential oils to help you sleep. Add a room & pillow spray into your bedtime routine as this will contain more powerful ingredients such as lavender to send you into slumber.

Tip 3: Swap your usual habit of watching Netflix and checking your phone before bed with a warm bath. it will help to soothe away aches and pains, and ease stress and tension. Add a bath oil which has been specially formulated with sleep-inducing extracts.

Tip 4: Moisturize before bed, as it keeps your skin plumped-up and helps to keep wrinkles at bay. Sleep masks are popular and affordable.

Tip 5: Use a diffuser to fill a room with a scent like lavender. This can aid congestion by clearing your nasal passage while you sleep – and keep you from snoring, too.