Dr. Norio Morton Brings his Skills into The Surgery Room as ‘The Robot Doctor’

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dr. Norio Morton lends his talents and skills as one of the top hip and knee surgeons in Hawaii.

As a graduate from the John A. Burns School of Medicine, and studied around the world, Dr. Norio Morton has recently opened his own Orthopedic Surgery practice at Queenʻs Medical Center.

“Itʻs very exciting to have my own practice. I decided to become a doctor after being a volunteer firefighter where I went to college in Ohio, and came back here for med school and never looked back. I just wanted to be in a profession that helped people and gravitated toward Orthopedics because of my love of sports,” says Dr. Norio Morton, Orthopedic Surgeon.

In addition to all of his accomplishments, Dr. Morton has become known as the “Robot Doctor.” A title he received after being noticed for the type of surgeries he performs.

Morton says, ” I am the first Orthopedic Surgeon in Hawai‘i who is fellowship-trained on Robotic Joint Replacement surgery, so some of my patients and colleagues call me “the Robot Doc.” I really enjoy robotic surgery. It is more precise, less invasive, has fewer complications, and will get you back out there feeling pain-free faster. However, although I use the latest technology, I still believe in good, old-fashioned, friendly, personalized care.”

Morton’s love of sports has inspired his career, focusing his practice on specializing in hip and knee surgeries.

“My specialty is in hips and knees and serving patients of all ages, from youth to seniors. Not everyone requires surgery, so I determine the best treatment for each patient. My goal is to get you back out there moving and living a pain-free life. If youʻre suffering from pain, donʻt wait,” says Morton.

Dr. Morton is currently taking appointments for those looking into knee and hip surgery, which can be made online.

WEBSITE: www.DoctorMorton.com

For Appointments:

808-439-6201