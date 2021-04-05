DOH Support to Manage Stress & Anxiety

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Department of Health is sharing resources to help with stress and anxiety that have been prevalent throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Champion, Medical Director, Adult Mental Health Division, Department of Health appeared on living808 at a way to talk about the problem and coping strategies.

If you or a loved one needs support, call Hawai‘i CARES at (800) 753-6879 or text ‘ALOHA’ to 741741.

Caring, qualified professionals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about Hawai‘i CARES, visit https://hicares.hawaii.gov/

Other resources:

CDC – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html

DOH: Behavioral Health and Homelessness Statewide Unified Response Group (BHHSURG) https://health.hawaii.gov/bhhsurg/covid19-guidance/