Department of Health Isolation and Quarantine Program

On today’s show, Kama Tam, program director involved in numerous programs with the Department of Health, helps us better understand the isolation and quarantine program.

“The Department of Health partnered with the City and County to provide intake and support services for isolation and quarantine, including the use of over 300 hotel rooms in Honolulu for people who are unable to isolate due to their living conditions or other constraints. DOH provides case management and wrap around services to support families and individuals who need resources and social services during their 14-day isolation or quarantine.”

The North Shore Mental Health program also lends itself to help.

“NSMH was privileged to be asked to assist with this program from the beginning. We provide wrap-around case management services to all guests which includes checking them in and out, providing at least three wellness checks per day, being on-site to offer support to alleviate any stress or anxiety stemming from Covid and being away from family, assisting with appropriate housing placement etc.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Hawai‘i CARES at 1-800-753-6879 or text ALOHA to 741741, available 24/7. Caring, local staff are standing by to provide help during isolation and quarantine, crisis support, mental health resources, and substance use treatment services to anyone who needs it.

Website: https://hicares.hawaii.gov/