Honolulu (KHON2) – Feeling the burn or burned out already from trying to get fit? Celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanciis here to help!

In resonse to that question, she friends took Living8080 Host Tannya Joaquin and Jake Acedo to try out a rhythm cycling and pilates at Body Cycle inside Body Balance.

DEAR PANCI,

What are you doing to stay healthy and fit? Any workout recommendations for the new year and what do you like to keep in your gym bag to keep looking fresh?

Aloha,

Geraldine

“It’s definitely not too late to start 2021 on the right foot,” says Crystal. “This past year has been anything but routine but with a fresh new start, trying new workouts can help re-inspire healthy habits back into your lifestyle! I found that doing something active daily that gets your sweat ON for at least 20 mins a day really helps! Start small, like a walk around the block or try different workouts to find what you like and what works for your lifestyle.”

For her gym bag essentials: Pack hand sanitizer and wipes is a must. Always wear a face mask and also pack extra face masks for after the sweat session to prevent breakouts. A towel, extra hair ties and I also pack face wipes to clean face and body post workout. Also don’t forget a water bottle!

Honolulu’s boutique fitness studio @bodybalancehonolulu. is OPEN for small group classes, private sessions and virtual classes at home classes!

From Rhythm Cycling, Pilates, Barre , HIIT & personal training there are a mix of different classes you can try to help your mind & body moving, strong, reconnected & find balance. Following all regulations and recommendations for a safe comfortable fitness experience. Temp Checks & masks required.

