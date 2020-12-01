County of Hawaii and KHON2 Offers Televised Classes for Seniors to Improve Health

Honolulu (KHON2) – Seniors have options to boost their health and wellness from home with new televised classes offered by the County of Hawai‘i and KHON2.

The Elderly Activities Division provides a variety of services for seniors such as yoga and ukulele classes. The program is currently offering senior activities on KHON2 Monday through Friday from 9am-9:30am. Senior classes such as yoga, ukulele, tai chi, physical fitness and much more are being offered.

Due to the pandemic, all of the programs were modified to ensure the safety and well-being of the seniors and community. The division turned into an Emergency Meal Program that delivers meals to seniors in need in the community.

Some tips for seniors to stay engaged, healthy and active during these challenging times ?

Keep active at home by going walking, tuning into activities, or go online and watch senior based exercises that are available. Call up friends or family and check up on them. You never know if someone is feeling isolated or depressed and just a simple phone call can help to cheer them up. Stay positive and know that we will get through this difficult times together.

For more information, visit https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/.