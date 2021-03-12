Chris Faildo Goes Behind the Kitchen When it Comes to Competition Dieting

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fitness trainer, Chris Faildo brings the taste of bodybuilding competition to Living808 viewers, as he shares what a bodybuilder eats.

When it comes to getting ready for a competition, diet is key when getting the perfect physique, something fitness trainer Chris Faildo feels is a little different from your every day diet.

“Eating for a healthy every day lifestyle is not too much different than eating for a competition. When dieting for a competition you need to watch your carbs, and measure the amount of protein you intake,” says Chris Faildo, owner of Flexx Fitness Hawaii.

Living808 TV personality, Mikey Monis is currently getting ready for his fourth physique competition, in which he is currently eating more than what he normally eats.

Faildo says, “For Mikey, we are currently getting him some size. Meaning he needs to be eating a lot of carbs and a lot of protein. We got him eating at least 6 times a day. We need the size to help him lift heavier, in which we can pack more muscle mass as him.”

Although this is not Mikey’s first time getting ready for a fitness competition, this is his first time treating cheat meals differently.

“A cheat day is when you eat anything you want all day. I’m not a fan of cheat days because the next day your body doesn’t perform as well in the gym due to all the unhealthy food that was gathered in your body from the day before. As opposed to a cheat meal, it’s easier for you to lose that excess junk food,” says Faildo.

Those wanting to learn more about Flexxx Fitness Hawaii as well as advice when it comes to eating are encouraged to follow Flexx Fitness Hawaii on Instagram and online.

WEBSITE:

www.FlexxFitnessHawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @FlexxFitnessHawaii