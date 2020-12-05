Choosing Medicare with Insights from MDX Hawaii & Humana

Honolulu (KHON2) – With the Medicare annual election period deadline now 4 days away, we asked for insights from MDX Hawaii and Humana to help seniors decide what plan works best for them.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) runs through December 7.MDX Hawaii works behind the scenes in serving Medicare patients, doctors and Medicare insurance plans.

They partner with plans, such as Humana and help serve their plan members.

“We bring to the partnership our financial strength,” says Scott Whiting, Market President, MDX Hawaii. “This is important because we actually make the Medicare claims payments on behalf of plans like Humana and our other plan partners. We are very proud of the relationships that we have developed with Hawaii doctors over the years. We facilitate the relationships between the Medicare plans and the doctors to ensure that Hawaii seniors receive the best health care. We have a network of more than 3,000 physicians statewide. This represents more than 95 percent of all doctors in Hawaii. So when a Hawaii senior selects one of our Medicare plan partners, like Humana, there is a great chance that their physician is part of our network.”

Jose Cabrera, Director, Hawaii and Northern California Market, Humana broke down the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

There are two main ways to get Medicare: Original Medicare, which includes Medicare Part A (hospital insurance), and Part B (medical insurance), or Medicare Advantage, also known as Part C, which is an “all in one” alternative to Original Medicare. These bundled plans include Parts A, B and usually, Part D (prescription coverage).

* With Medicare Advantage, you’re receiving your Medicare coverage through a private insurer, like Humana, whose resources are there to help you.

* Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C) include all of the benefits covered by Original Medicare (Parts A and B)

Pros:

* Predictable copayments and lower or no plan deductibles

* Part D prescription drug coverage (Medicare Advantage plans without Part D prescription coverage are also available)

* Maximum out-of-pocket protection

* Programs designed to improve health and help manage chronic conditions

* Dental, hearing and vision coverage

* Fitness center membership

* Allowance for over-the-counter personal care items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, pill boxes, aspirin, cough and cold medicines, eye drops, vitamins, heating pads, compression stockings and other supplies for diabetics, plastic bandages and other first aid items.

The key differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage?

* Medicare Advantage plans cover everything Original Medicare covers and may include extra benefits, services and often prescription drug coverage through a private insurer like Humana.

* Many Medicare Advantage plans offer extra coverage and services, like vision, hearing and dental benefits, and health and wellness programs, at no additional cost. Most also include Medicare prescription drug coverage.

* Medicare Advantage plans generally cover a broader array of health-related services and benefits that may help people with Medicare improve their health.

* Health and wellness benefits often include fitness programs and gym memberships, and transportation to medical appointments and fitness centers. Some Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include home support and resources for caregivers.

* All Humana Medicare Advantage plans will feature a primary care virtual visit benefit. Members who may not have a primary care physician, or who may need additional support between doctor visits, can connect with a U.S. board-certified doctor using a phone, tablet or laptop anywhere at any time. Humana will offer this expanded virtual capability next year for behavioral health, urgent and primary care.

* For a second year, a Medicare Advantage plan called Humana Honor, will be available in select markets in 46 states, up from 27 and while available to all beneficiaries in the areas available, is designed with U.S. military veterans in mind.

For more information, visit these websites:

https://www.humana.com/

www.medicare.gov