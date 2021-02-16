Cardax Touts Astaxanthin For Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Honolulu (KHON2) – There’s another option to ease inflammation, which can contribute to critical health issues ranging from heart disease to cancer.

‘Chronic inflammation plays a major role in most chronic disease, including heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and even COVID-19., explains Randall Mau, Director of Medical and Business Affairs, Cardax, Inc. “Dealing with this chronic inflammation is key to your overall health and longevity.”

Cardax Inc. is a biotech company headquartered in Hawaii that has introduced a popular dietary supplement that many in Hawaii and on the mainland are taking to help manage their inflammatory health.

Watumull adds of the shifts, “these widely used anti-inflammatories all have significant side effects that limit their utility in chronic disease,” says David Watumull, President and CEO, Cardax, Inc. “What’s needed is an anti-inflammatory that can be safely used every day to manage your inflammatory health. “

Watumull says ZanthoSyn from Cardax has benefits compared to widely used anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, aspirin, naproxen, steroids, etc.?

ZanthoSyn is designed to provide the safe, every day anti-inflammatory health benefits of astaxanthin. Astaxanthin gives salmon, lobster, and shrimp their distinctive red color. Importantly, more than 2,000 peer reviewed papers and more than 50 human proof of concept studies support astaxanthin’s impact on inflammatory health.

ZanthoSyn’s superior bioavailability, purity, precision, and pricing compared to other astaxanthin dietary supplements give physicians the comfort they need to recommend ZanthoSyn to their patients.

Final tips about Zanthosyn:

It should not be taken with a meal with a little fat for greater distribution and the label will say take 1 capsule for maintenance but we have found that 2-4 capsules have been the sweet spot for others.

2/16 capsule bottles are sold for $39.99 and the 90 capsule bottles are sold for $59.99.

12/3 Zanthosyn has a VEGAN Capsule

