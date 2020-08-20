Ask Dr. Rupie Boost Your Immunity

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our latest Ask Dr. Rupie segment, we talked about the best ways to boost immunity.

Rupal Gohil, MD explains the immune system like this: “It is an extremely complex defense network of structures and cells that help us fight off infection and keep us healthy. The cells produced by our organs are like our body’s own military which helps to destroy any invaders that may cause us harm. Much like the military, there are various cells which help in various capacities.”

Dr. Rupie says that scientific studies do not support any particular substance- vitamin or mineral that helps to boost our immune systems. She adds, “Our bodies do need to be in optimal shape and balance to have a well functioning immune system. So replacing any nutritional deficiencies is helpful.“

Dr. Rupie says keeping your body in shape is the best way to keep Immune systems as strong as possible. It’s as simple as living as healthy as possible:

-Eat a well balanced diet

-Exercise regularly 30 mins at least 5 days a week

-Don’t smoke

-Maintain a healthy weight

-Ensure adequate sleep

-Avoid and minimize stress

-Use good hygiene to avoid infection when possible

-Wash hands, use hand sanitizer

-Wash all cuts/wounds

-Cook meats thoroughly

-Don’t share personal items with others

