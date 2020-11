Honolulu (KHON2) - Trust is critical for relationships so we asked Rhesa and Edwina of Hooko LLC for some Straight Talk.

“Taken literally, trust is defined as the firm belief in the reliability, truth or strength of someone or something,” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “Trust is at the core of every relationship and dynamic between individuals. Our first experience of trust is with our primary caregivers – are they going to meet our needs and take care of us? When we can rely on someone or something, we have confidence and feel safe. Consider a trust that a person might set up to protect their assets for their beneficiaries. This trust is for the safe keeping and protection of loved ones to be taken care of in the future. When there is trust, there is a sense of security. This is so important today because of the state of the world, our country and community. People need to feel safe and secure in something or someone.”