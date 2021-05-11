6-Point Approach to Detect & Prevent COVID-19

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kahu Malama Nurses and Staffing Solutions of Hawaii have partnered with Viral Sign Hawaii to help detect and prevent infection from COVID-19 and other outbreaks.

“We’ve assisted the state of Hawaii with staffing numerous administrative support personnel such as Contact Tracers and Case Investigators and recruited healthcare heroes such as Registered Nurses and Pharmacists to support State-wide Surge Testing and Vaccinations,” says Nicci Olds, Director of Government Operations. “We discovered a greater passion to protect our community and its organizations, which ultimately led to the creation of our new Emergency Response & Recovery services. We are proud to partner with Viral Sign Hawaii and Vivio Sustainable Solutions to offer a 6-Point Approach.

The 6-Point Approach, as explained by Alika G. Watts, COL (Ret), of Viral Sign Hawaii includes Early Detection, Surface Antimicrobial, Air & Water Purification, Safe Handles, and staffing.

To discuss a free Viral Sign Demo, you can email nicci@staffingsolutionsofhawaii.com directly or call (808)949-3669 to get started.

Websites: kahumalama.com, staffingsolutionsofhawaii.com, viral-sign.com

Social Media Handles:

IG & Twitter: @kahumalama | @staffinghawaii

FB & LinkedIn: Kahu Malama Nurses | Staffing Solutions of Hawaii

IG: @viralsignhawaii

FB: Viral Sign Hawaii