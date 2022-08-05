Honolulu (KHON2) – Health Korea provides a wide-range of health and beauty products from beauty supplements to massage chairs.

Located on the second floor of Ala Moana, Health Korea has been welcoming guests to shop the latest Korean appliances.

“We provide a bunch of Korean products that cater to all health conditions. Such as massage chairs, appliances, and bedding from major brands,” says Sinae Lee, Manager of Health Korea.

According to Lee, Health Korea is known for their high-tech massage chairs.

“I got into a really bad car accident a while back, and the massage chairs offered at Health Korea helped me to relax my muscles and nerves. These chairs definitely help speed up my recovery process,” says Tommy Lee, Customer at Health Korea.

To learn more about Health Korea, shoppers can visit their flagship store on the second level of Ala Moana Shopping Center, next to Target.

Health Korea at Ala Moana Shopping Center:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Phone: 808-201-5426