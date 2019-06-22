Health Korea Offers High Tech Health, Beauty, and Home Goods

A new store at Ala Moana Center called ‘Health Korea’ brings the latest and greatest beauty, health and home products together under one roof.

Korea has earned a reputation reputation for cutting edge health and beauty products and Health Korea showcases popular products for everything from massage to immunity boosts.

Health Korea is a Korean health product retailer where technology and well-being unite for “whole body and whole home comfort.”

One of the main attractions is a Panasonic premium massage chair that gives a rejuvenating and therapeutic full-body massage and even a hot stone massage, so you can have a spa day in your home every day!

Another popular product is an infrared mask that helps to brighten and tighten skin, reduce wrinkles and rejuvenate hair growth.

The store also offers products such as convenient antioxidant style juice in pouches, vacuums, and smaller massage and compression devices.

Health Korea offers free delivery and assembly on Oahu for all chairs and 48 months zero interest financing and no down payment.

Health Korea is located by Target at Ala Moana Center on the second floor.