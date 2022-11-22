Health Korea at Ala Moana Center is having a huge Black Friday sale. John Veneri went over to the store and caught up with Sales Associate Chris Iwamura for the details.

“First of all, for all of you who have ever wanted a massage chair, now it the time to get one. Our Swan chair, is going to be 50% off and you even get a free gift with your purchase.’

There are so many gifts you can buy this Black Friday for your loved ones for Christmas, from the H Solution Foot Spa for better circulation, to the Cordless Neck/Shoulder Massager and the Lampcook hand free cooking pot. All on special for Black Friday.

To check out all the deals visit Health Korea on the 2nd floor of Ala Moana Center near Target.