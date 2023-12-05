Today, John was joined on set by HawaiiUSA’s Team Kasasa! The team is an assembly of eight University of Hawaii (UH) athletes championing financial fitness as ambassadors for the credit union’s Kasasa Cash Back Checking. Stacie, Community Partnership Manager at HawaiiUSA, joined Living808 along with two UH Volleyball players, Kurt Nusterer and Keoni Thiim. They shared the details on the new partnership and its significance for full-time student-athletes.

HawaiiUSA, rooted in its origin as a credit union for educators, has always prioritized higher education. Stacie emphasized the credit union’s commitment to providing financial education, including collaborations with organizations like the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling (HACAC) for college prep workshops. The Kasasa Cash Back Checking aligns seamlessly with HawaiiUSA’s mission, encouraging teens and young adults to manage their finances effectively.

Team Kasasa, launched in the spring of this year, signifies HawaiiUSA’s sponsorship collaboration with UH student-athletes. Kurt, a Team Kasasa athlete, highlighted the appeal of Kasasa Cash Back Checking to the college athlete lifestyle. The checking account’s cashback reward system, absence of monthly service fees, and ATM fee refunds cater to the demands of a student-athlete’s hectic schedule. Digital banking features and mobile wallet accessibility further resonate with the preferences of younger individuals seeking effortless account management.

Keoni, another Team Kasasa member, shared his enthusiasm for being part of the initiative. He shared that the cashback rewards align with his saving goals, making the Kasasa card an essential tool in reaching financial milestones. Keoni invited fans to follow Team Kasasa on social media for updates on their financial journey.

For those interested in learning more, visit hawaiiusafcu.com/teamkasasa.