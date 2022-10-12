College planning is an exciting time for students and their families. HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union partners with the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling (HACAC) to provide free resources to navigate your college journey. The Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling (HACAC) is a non-profit organization of professionals working in the realm of college admissions, both on the secondary and post-secondary levels. HawaiiUSA began as a credit union for teachers and students, so helping teens realize their dream of higher education is an important part of their Life matters commitment. They’ve partners with HACAC since 2013 to provide free college planning resources. This is also a great opportunity to to prepare teens for money management and get ahead of the application process. For more information, upcoming college fairs on Oahu and the neighbor islands will be the perfect resource.

10/17 on Kauai at Island Schools 8:15-11:15am

10/18 on Oahu at the Convention Center 8:30-11:30am and 5pm-8pm

10/19 on Maui at Maui Prep Academy 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

10/19 on Maui at Kamehameha School Maui 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (Registration required)

10/20 on the Big Island at Old Kona Airport Special Events Pavilion 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10/21 on the Big Island at Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome for most fairs; we just ask that you register in advance for the afternoon session in Maui. Learn more at https://hawaiiacac.org/college-fairs-information-for-students-and-families/