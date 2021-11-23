Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 22)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place. Check out our early Thanksgiving edition of Hawaii’s Top 10.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. HEY MARY – WALT

9. BE BETTER – FIA

8. ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS

7. ISNT SHE LOVELY – KOLOHE KAI

6. GOOD NIGHT – MAOLI

5. PACIFIC TIME ZONE – BET

4. WHY OH WHY – LAB

3. FEEL THE SUNSHINE – KOLOHE KAI, HIRIE

2. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI

1. COMING HOME – THE GREEN