Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 1)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. FOLLOW ME – LIKKLE JORDEE

https://youtu.be/APjymtGZvQ4



9.HEY MARY – WALT







8. I CHOOSE TO LOVE – JOHNNY SUITE

https://youtu.be/AQMKtLYkhfo



7. UNWRITTEN – MAOLI

https://youtu.be/zqtYuI7A4R0



6. ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS





5. RECIPE – THE GREEN

https://youtu.be/gD_OhEK55G0





4. ISNT SHE LOVELY – KOLOHE KAI

https://youtu.be/YUyBZY29xnQ





3. WHY OH WHY – LAB





2. FEEL THE SUNSHINE – KOLOHE KAI, HIRIE





1. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI