Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

10. SPAM AND EGGS – AKONI

Akoni has been making the Island 98.5 airwaves with the release of his latest single. The local musician just dropped some new merchandise available online at @Aloha.Akoni

9.EASY ON ME – CHARDONNAY

Living808 had Chardonnay on the show a few weeks ago where she talked about her latest remix to Easy on Me. Stay with Living808 as we get that exclusive interview on her upcoming album she is working on.

8.GALAXY – ANUHEA

It’s been over a year since Anuhea dropped a new song and she is taking us to another galaxy with her latest single. According to Anuhea, this song is a reminder to take mental health breaks throughout your week. If you like this song on your speakers, get ready to enjoy it live as Anuhea just announced her summer tour. Follow her online at AnuheaJams.

7.SWEET LOVEN – JOSH TATOFI

Josh Tatofi is spreading the love on Hawaii island. He just announced that he will be hosting a concert at the Palace Theater in Hilo. Tickets are selling out fast so make sure to buy them at Hiloplace.com

6.WANT TO – VICTOR J SEFO

Victor J Sefo will be performing live in Australiaon October 1stand 2nd at the Promise Land Festival. Tickets can be purchased atpromiselandau.com

5.WITH THE BOYS TONIGHT- BRUDDAH WALTAH AND RYAN HIRAOKA

Ryan Hiraoka is holding it down for Hawaii Island residents. He is a Na Hoku Hano Hano Award Winning Singer, songwriter and music producer.

4.COMING HOME – THE GREEN

The Green is coming home to Aloha Tower Marketplace on Saturday, July 23rd and tickets are still available. They just announce this past weekend that Likkle Jordee and Mike Love will be opening for The Green. Follow @TheGreen808 online for tickets.

3.I THINK YOURE BEAUTIFUL – KOLOHE KAI

Kolohe Kai announced that they will be going on tour this fall with Maoli up and down the west coast. To learn more visit @Kolohekaimusic on social media.

2.BOUNCE – MAOLI, JBOOG AND FIJI

Maoli just dropped this latest single this past weekend just in time for the summer. Fans on Guam got a chance to check out the song live as they performed for a sold out crowd. If you want to catch this song live, tickets to their June 24th show are still

available at HawaiisFinestClothing.com

1. TAKE ME – FIA

Summer is in full swing as artists from around the state are heading on tour and Fia is no exception. Fia will be headlining the Island Vibes Music Festival in San Diego this August alongside Ekolu and Jordan T. For the full schedule follow Fia on Social Media @TheArtistsFia