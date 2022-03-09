Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

10. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI

9. EASY ON ME – CHARDONNAY

8. YOU NEVER KNOW – BRUDDAH WALTAH AND RYAN HIRAOKA

7. ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS

6. YOUNIVERSE – HIRIE

5. COMING HOME – THE GREEN

4. MIDNIGHT HOUR – MAOLI

3. I THINK YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL

2. RECIPE – THE GREEN

1. UNWRITTEN – MAOLI