Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! We have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. LET’S DO IT AGAIN – JBOOG

https://youtu.be/q6fgVVlPl08



9. SHES MUSIC TO ME – EKOLU

https://youtu.be/PZJ8AzyovCo



8. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI

https://youtu.be/WTOWHHJEUTw



7. I THINK YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL – KOLOHE KAI



6. RECIPE – THE GREEN

https://youtu.be/gD_OhEK55G0



5. YOUNIVERSE – HIRIE

https://youtu.be/GcMXAcDrg2M



4. PACIFIC TIME ZONE – BET



3. EASY ON ME – CHARDONNAY

https://youtu.be/F96b0pN0ubQ



2. ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS

https://youtu.be/Fr9_O-kma6A



1. MIDNIGHT HOUR – MAOLI