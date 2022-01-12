Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of January 10)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

10. LETS DO IT AGAIN – JBOOG

9. SHES MUSIC TO ME – EKOLU

Pics: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VbLjxOIFeFORm06WPlxnV4579H7FwBJJ

8. PERFECT TO ME – JOSH TATOFI

7. YOUR LOVIN IS ENOUGH- PANA

6. DARKNESS TO LIGHT – FIJI

Pics: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10muTQV-H9TK9Z1deXrmTRyPz2G9BKgXF

5. LIQUOR STORE BLUES – BRUNO

4. FEEL THE SUNSHINE – KOLOHE KAI, HIRIE

3. GOOD NIGHT – MAOLI

2. RECIPE – THE GREEN

1. UNWRITTEN – MAOLI