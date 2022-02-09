Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of February 7)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits. 

10. PERFECT TO ME – JOSH TATOFI

9. SIMPLE LOVE SONG – ANUHEA

8. CATCHING LIGHTNING – Kolohe Kai 

7. SPACESHIP – REBEL SOULJAHZ

6. DREAM COME TRUE – ANA Vee

5. I CHOOSE TO LOVE – JOHNNY SUITE

4. LOVE ME – FIA

3. SHES MUSIC TO ME – EKOLU

2. HONEY BABY – THREE PLUS

1. I’LL BE YOUR TRUE – MAOLI

