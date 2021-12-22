Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 22)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. PERFECT TO ME – JOSH TATOFI

9. I CHOOSE TO LOVE – JOHNNY SUITE

8. Dance With Me – Isaiah Tavares

7. Good Night – Maoli

6. Wild Fire – Khalia



5. COMING HOME – THE GREEN

4. DRINKING PROBLEM – EKOLU

3. Islands To Nashville – Common Kings

2. RECIPE – THE GREEN

1. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI