Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 15)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. RECIPE – THE GREEN

9. Wild Fire – Khalia

8. ISLAND GIRLS – AKONI AND MAOLI

7. Dance With Me – Isaiah Tavares

6. Feel The Sunshine – Kolohe Kai, Hirie

5. Good Night – Maoli

4. Isn’t She Lovely – Kolohe Kai

3. UNWRITTEN – MAOLI

2. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI

1. COMING HOME – THE GREEN