Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

10. RUNNING BACK TO YOU – BET

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV0QgjmRF6Q



9. S SWEET LOVEN – JOSH TATOFI



8. WANT TO – VICTOR J SEFO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgSZRGMZBcU



7. WITH THE BOYS TONIGHT – RYAN HIRAOKA

6. EASY ON ME – CHARDONNAY

5. COMING HOME – THE GREEN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vOVuInV390



4. GOOD NIGHT – MAOLI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G_ZNtMqqTI



3. ISLANDS TO NASHVILLE – COMMON KINGS

2. UNWRITTEN – MAOLI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqtYuI7A4R0



1. TAKE ME – FIA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28wUvo6s7Z4